Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stake Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 340,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,826,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.2% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 87,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 161.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.