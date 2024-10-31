Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

