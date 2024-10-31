Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

AEM stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.