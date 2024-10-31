Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,603 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $202,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $292,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

