Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.