Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 180.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Vertiv stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

