Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

