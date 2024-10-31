Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APD opened at $312.93 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.