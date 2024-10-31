Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PH opened at $624.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $613.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
