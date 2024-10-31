Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

