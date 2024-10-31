Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

