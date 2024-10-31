Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $897,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.