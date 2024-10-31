Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $967,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

