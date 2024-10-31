Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JQUA opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.