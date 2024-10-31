Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

