Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:HL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

