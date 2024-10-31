Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWN opened at $166.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

