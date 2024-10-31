Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

