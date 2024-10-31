Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.28.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $214.95 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.03 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.