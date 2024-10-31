Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

