Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.