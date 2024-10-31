Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.