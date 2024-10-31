Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.