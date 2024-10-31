Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC opened at $505.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.58 and its 200-day moving average is $482.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.