Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

