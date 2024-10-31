Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

