Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.