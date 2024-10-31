Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

