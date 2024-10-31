Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $424,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 109.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 595,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.