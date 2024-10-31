iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 247,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.