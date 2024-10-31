J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

