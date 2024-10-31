J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in General Motors by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 478,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GM opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.