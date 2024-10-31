J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $655,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 296,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

