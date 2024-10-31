J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

