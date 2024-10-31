J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,177,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,715,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.