J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $512,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

