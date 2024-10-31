J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

SLB stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

