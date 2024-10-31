J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $92.95 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

