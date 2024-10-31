JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 295.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

