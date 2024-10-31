Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

