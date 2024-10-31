JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $638.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

