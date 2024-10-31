KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

