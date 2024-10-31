L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $245.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $258.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

