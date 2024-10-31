Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

