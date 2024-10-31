Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $6,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

