McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3,125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get McKesson alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $499.39 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.