Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Meta Platforms by 34.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 43.6% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,818 shares of company stock valued at $132,569,993. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $591.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.86 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.63.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

