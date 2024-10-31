Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

SWK stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

