Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $276.19 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $195.70 and a 1 year high of $279.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

