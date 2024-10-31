Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 92,472 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $250.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.